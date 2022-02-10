Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Hold

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.