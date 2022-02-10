Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the lowest is ($1.83). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,012. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

