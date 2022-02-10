Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Zai Lab worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

