Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04), with a volume of 126,627 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.90.
About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)
