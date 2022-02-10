Zap Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Zap has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $70,997.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

