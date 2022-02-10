Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.95

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.