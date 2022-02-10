Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.95

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

