ZeroSwap Price Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $760,778.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

