ZIMBOCASH Hits One Day Volume of $16,994.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and approximately $16,994.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

