Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

