Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $121.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

