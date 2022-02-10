ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 7.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. 212,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 302,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.