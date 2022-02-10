Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $411.97

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.97 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($5.00). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 376 ($5.08), with a volume of 13,661 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.43. The firm has a market cap of £184.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

