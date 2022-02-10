Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $411.97

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.97 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($5.00). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 376 ($5.08), with a volume of 13,661 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.43. The firm has a market cap of £184.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

