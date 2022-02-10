Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells $23,533.55 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $23,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05.

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,349,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

