-$0.03 EPS Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

