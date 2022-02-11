$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMB stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

