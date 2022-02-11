-$0.05 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,614. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.