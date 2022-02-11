-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,896. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.