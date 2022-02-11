-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,896. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.