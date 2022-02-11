-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.56. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.