-$0.08 EPS Expected for LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

NASDAQ:LMDX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 14,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

