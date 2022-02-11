-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 84,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.