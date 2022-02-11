$0.17 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 4,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

