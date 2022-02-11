$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.
TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TNDM stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 409,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
