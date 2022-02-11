-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock remained flat at $$2.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 707,924 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

