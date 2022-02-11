-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,674 shares of company stock worth $1,477,753 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

