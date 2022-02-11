$0.61 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.