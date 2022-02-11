-$0.79 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
