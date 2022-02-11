-$0.79 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.