$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 862,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,947. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

