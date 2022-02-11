$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,573,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

