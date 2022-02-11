1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $990.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

