1,000,000 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,930,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.79% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 634,215 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,272,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.