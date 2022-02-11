14,034 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

