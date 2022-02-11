14,509 Shares in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the third quarter worth $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

