1,479 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $222.73 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

