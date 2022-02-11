150,000 Shares in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,399. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.