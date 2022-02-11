1,501 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $207.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

