15,100 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

