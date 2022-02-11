17,186 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

