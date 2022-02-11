18,850 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 38.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $41.70 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

