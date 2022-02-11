$194.20 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $194.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.20 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.14.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.