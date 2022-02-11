$2.18 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

