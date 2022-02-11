$221.43 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $221.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 160,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,464. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
