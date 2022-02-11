23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ME traded down 0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 4.53. 263,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.15. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 3.96 and a 1 year high of 14.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.
