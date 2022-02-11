25,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.07% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $2,852,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $1,806,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $12,688,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTVI remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

