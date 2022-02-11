298,477 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Bought by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 298,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.3% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 118,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,413. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

