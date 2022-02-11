2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,094. The firm has a market cap of $679.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.