300 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $7,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quidel by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $240.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

