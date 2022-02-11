37,161 Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

GOED opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.10. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Clark R. Crosnoe bought 90,600 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 58,876 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 564,076 shares of company stock worth $1,233,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED).

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.