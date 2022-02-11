3,844 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $185.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

