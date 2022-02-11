400,737 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after buying an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

