5,347 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $20.89 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.