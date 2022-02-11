5,347 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $20.89 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79.
About Procept BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT).
Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.